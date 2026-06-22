A middle school student was critically injured Sunday during an attempt to jump from the roof of a six-story residential building to a neighboring building in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, local media reported Monday.

The accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday in Dochang-dong, Siheung, while the student was playing with her friends. Authorities did not disclose the distance between the buildings, though residential buildings in the area are known to stand close together with narrow gaps.

The girl was airlifted via medical helicopter to Ajou University Hospital after suffering multiple fractures and severe internal injuries, including organ damage. She remains unconscious in critical condition as of Monday morning, according to media reports.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the incident but said there is currently no indication of foul play or criminal liability.