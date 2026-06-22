A special counsel team has booked former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on suspicion of attempting to use a military intelligence unit to create a pretext for former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law bid, legal sources said Monday.

Special counsel Kwon Chang-young has been investigating allegations that the Defense Intelligence Command attempted to push for operations against North Korea to foment inter-Korean tensions and establish a justification for Yoon to declare martial law in December 2024.

It has been looking into whether anti-North Korea drills conducted by the DIC's covert agents were prepared to provoke Pyongyang for the martial law declaration. Kwon's team believes the exercise cannot be seen as regular training.

The team has booked Kim and two former DIC commanders -- Noh Sang-won and Moon Sang-ho -- as suspects on charges of benefiting the enemy, according to the sources.

It questioned former President Yoon over the allegations on June 13.

Earlier this month, Kim received a 30-year prison sentence for involvement in orchestrating drone infiltrations into North Korea in October 2024, which a Seoul court ruled was designed to provoke Pyongyang and fabricate a pretext for Yoon's martial law declaration. (Yonhap)