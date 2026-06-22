GS Engineering & Construction said Monday it will partner with US-based infrastructure investment firm I Squared Capital to develop renewable energy and battery energy storage systems in South Korea.

The South Korean builder signed a memorandum of understanding with I Squared Capital to establish a joint venture focused on solar power and energy storage projects.

Through the joint venture, the two companies aim to develop and secure a total of 1.5 gigawatts of energy-transition assets by 2035, including approximately 820 megawatts of solar power generation capacity.

The total project cost is estimated at around 3 trillion won ($1.95 billion). The partners are considering a financing structure that combines direct investment with external funding sources, including project financing.

Under the agreement, GS E&C will oversee project development activities, including site acquisition, permitting and project structuring, while I Squared Capital will be responsible for investment structuring and financing arrangements. (Yonhap)