BTS' fifth full-length album climbed back up to No. 10 on the Billboard 200, according to the chart preview published Sunday in the US.

The LP “Arirang” had fallen to No. 11 last week but inched back up a rung, charting 11 weeks among the top ten in the 13th week on the main albums ranking.

Meanwhile, the group's new single “Come Over” debuted at No. 52 on the UK Official Singles Top 100, at No. 20 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global, and at No. 1 on Oricon’s Weekly Digital Single Ranking.

BTS released the single, originally from a special edition of the LP, online in time for its debut anniversary. Co-produced by Suga and co-written by RM and J-Hope, the song topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 79 regions upon release.