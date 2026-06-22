Starbucks Korea will close all of its stores nationwide early Monday to provide employee training aimed at improving historical awareness and social sensitivity, following a controversial promotion linked to the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju.

All 2,160 stores across the country will close at 3 p.m. It marks the first time Starbucks Korea has ended operations early nationwide since opening its first outlet in 1999.

Starbucks Korea, operated by E-Mart Inc., a unit of Shinsegae Group, launched an online "Tank Day" promotion on May 18, the anniversary of the Gwangju pro-democracy uprising. The event was suspended within hours after drawing widespread public criticism.

"The program will consist of a brand value workshop designed to enhance employees' understanding of historical awareness, social sensitivity, and the values and mission that Starbucks seeks to uphold," a company official said.

Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin and other senior executives will also participate in the same training program Wednesday.

The controversy stemmed from a promotional campaign offering discounts on "Tank" tumbler sets, alongside the phrase, "Put it on the table with a sound of 'Tak!'"

The campaign immediately sparked backlash, as the word "tank" evoked memories of the military's violent suppression of pro-democracy demonstrators during the Gwangju uprising.

The word "Tak" also drew criticism because it reminded some people of student activist Park Jong-cheol, whose death under police torture in 1987 became a symbol of South Korea's democratization movement. (Yonhap)