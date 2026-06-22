The logo of Starbucks is seen in Seoul, in this file photo taken June 1. (Yonhap)
The logo of Starbucks is seen in Seoul, in this file photo taken June 1. (Yonhap)

Starbucks Korea will close all of its stores nationwide early Monday to provide employee training aimed at improving historical awareness and social sensitivity, following a controversial promotion linked to the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju.

All 2,160 stores across the country will close at 3 p.m. It marks the first time Starbucks Korea has ended operations early nationwide since opening its first outlet in 1999.

Starbucks Korea, operated by E-Mart Inc., a unit of Shinsegae Group, launched an online "Tank Day" promotion on May 18, the anniversary of the Gwangju pro-democracy uprising. The event was suspended within hours after drawing widespread public criticism.

"The program will consist of a brand value workshop designed to enhance employees' understanding of historical awareness, social sensitivity, and the values and mission that Starbucks seeks to uphold," a company official said.

Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin and other senior executives will also participate in the same training program Wednesday.

The controversy stemmed from a promotional campaign offering discounts on "Tank" tumbler sets, alongside the phrase, "Put it on the table with a sound of 'Tak!'"

The campaign immediately sparked backlash, as the word "tank" evoked memories of the military's violent suppression of pro-democracy demonstrators during the Gwangju uprising.

The word "Tak" also drew criticism because it reminded some people of student activist Park Jong-cheol, whose death under police torture in 1987 became a symbol of South Korea's democratization movement. (Yonhap)