South Korea and Uzbekistan can turn crisis into opportunity and achieve great advancements if the two countries cooperate and combine their strengths, President Lee Jae Myung said in congratulatory remarks for the Uzbekistan-Korea Business Forum held in Tashkent on Tuesday.

“I sincerely congratulate you on the Korea-Uzbekistan Business Forum. I would like to express my deep gratitude to everyone at Herald Media Group who prepared this meaningful event, as well as to officials from the Government of Uzbekistan, including the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade,” Lee said in written remarks read by Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young.

The forum was organized by Herald Media Group — publisher of The Korea Herald and the Herald Business — and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

In his remarks, the South Korean president highlighted the strengths of the two countries and how the compatibility of these strengths presents opportunities for them.

“Today, we stand before an immense turning point. We are facing waves of unprecedented, complex crises, including the reshaping of the international order, geopolitical risks and the restructuring of global supply chains,” Lee said in the remarks.

“At a time when resource security is directly tied to the future of nations, I am confident that if the Republic of Korea, with its outstanding technological capabilities, and Uzbekistan, with its abundant energy resources, work together, we can turn crisis into opportunity and achieve a great leap forward for both countries,” he added, referring to South Korea by its official name.

Lee went on to highlight the timeliness of the Uzbekistan-Korea Business Forum 2026.

“At this important moment, it is deeply meaningful that a stage for exchange between Korea and Uzbekistan has been prepared here in Tashkent, the heart of Central Asia and the center of the Silk Road,” Lee’s remarks read.

“As an Uzbek proverb says, ‘If you have a friend walking with you, the road is never long.’ I hope this forum will serve as a valuable opportunity to reaffirm the most trusted partnership on our shared journey toward mutual prosperity.”

South Korea is set to host a two-day summit conference with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan starting Sept. 16.

The summit will elevate Korea’s diplomatic and economic ties with five Central Asian nations to the highest governmental level and aims to institutionalize a partnership that has previously been limited to ministerial and vice-ministerial forums.

On June 19, Seoul and the five nations held the second senior officials’ meeting in Tashkent to prepare for the summit. The first senior officials’ meeting was held in Seoul in April.

According to the ministry, the participants reviewed preparations for the summit and discussed key outcomes and detailed arrangements under the summit slogan: “Institutionalizing the Korea-Central Asia partnership, walking together toward peace and stability, shaping the future through innovation and prosperity, and connecting through people and trust.”

At the meeting, Korea’s Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Eui-hae outlined Seoul’s preparations for the summit and laid out plans for key projects expected to be adopted on the occasion. The participants agreed to work closely to produce tangible cooperation outcomes across major areas.

Chung said the first Korea-Central Asia Summit would serve as an important opportunity to elevate cooperation between South Korea and the Central Asian countries, calling for continued support to ensure the summit delivers practical results that people in the participating countries can feel.

The Central Asian representatives said the summit would help promote regional cooperation and shared prosperity and expressed their commitment to working closely with South Korea.