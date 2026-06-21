Japanese artists flock to Korea as J-pop interest grows

Streaming of J-pop on Korean music platform Genie Music rose 30 percent in the first half of the year from the same period a year earlier, according to a report released by the company Sunday.

The most-streamed J-pop track was Kenshi Yonezu's "Iris Out," the theme song for the upcoming anime film "Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc." It was followed by Official Hige Dandism's "Pretender" and Yuuri's "Betelgeuse."

A KT Genie Music official attributed the growth to the increasing number of ways Korean audiences can engage with Japanese pop culture.

"Korean listeners now have more opportunities to discover and enjoy J-pop through anime films, concerts and television programs," the official said. "That appears to have encouraged more people to stream J-pop."

Lim Hee-yun, a pop music critic, told Yonhap News Agency that J-pop's growing appeal may partly stem from what some listeners perceive as missing in today's K-pop landscape.

"As K-pop hits increasingly focus on short-form challenges and online virality, some listeners may feel they lack emotional resonance or the catharsis that comes from a strong lyrical narrative," Lim said. "J-pop can fill that space. Many J-pop songs are closely tied to story-driven content, especially anime, which makes it easier for audiences to form a deeper emotional connection with the music."

Amid growing interest in J-pop among Korean audiences, a wave of Japanese artists is set to take the stage across the country in the coming months.

Acts including Sukima Switch, King Gnu, Official Hige Dandism, Masahiko Kondo, back number, Spyair, Omoinotake, Go!Go!Vanillas, Natori, Vaundy, Kimura Takuya, Fujii Kaze and Hump Back are among those scheduled to perform in Korea.

For some in Japan's music industry, the Korean market has emerged as more than just a neighboring destination — it is increasingly viewed as a gateway to broader international audiences.

Yusuke Nakagawa, representative director of Aobisystem, said interest generated by Japanese artists' activities in Korea has extended their reach.

"Ever since Cutie Street appeared on Korean music shows, we've seen new interest coming from India," Nakagawa told local media.