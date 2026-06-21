Korean ballad singer Sung Si-kyung teamed up with Indonesian singer Raisa for their first duet, "Heaven Knows," a romantic ballad released Friday.

According to E2W Group, the collaboration brings together two artists from different linguistic and cultural backgrounds whose voices help convey the song's message of love and hope with sincerity.

The track marks another first: Raisa performs in Korean for the first time, while Sung delivers English lyrics.

The duet follows a social media collaboration in April, when the pair covered a song from the soundtrack of the 1981 film "Endless Love."

Sung and Raisa gave the first live performance of "Heaven Knows" on Friday's episode of KBS music talk show "The Seasons," which Sung currently hosts.