Two passengers seriously hurt as 45-seat bus tips over on its way to a popular tourist stop
A tour bus overturned near a DMZ observation post in Paju, northwest of Seoul, on Saturday, injuring 10 people.
The 45-seat bus was carrying 21 tourists when it tipped over around 11:27 a.m. on a road in Paju's Jangdan area, police said. It was headed to the Dora Observatory, a popular lookout where visitors can peer across the heavily fortified border into North Korea.
The bus toppled onto the left side of the road just before reaching a parking lot partway up to the lookout, according to police.
Two people, one of them a foreign national, were seriously injured, while eight others suffered minor injuries. All are being treated at hospitals.
Police are questioning the driver and passengers to determine what caused the crash.
moonkihoon@heraldcorp.com