Two passengers seriously hurt as 45-seat bus tips over on its way to a popular tourist stop

A tour bus overturned near a DMZ observation post in Paju, northwest of Seoul, on Saturday, injuring 10 people.

The 45-seat bus was carrying 21 tourists when it tipped over around 11:27 a.m. on a road in Paju's Jangdan area, police said. It was headed to the Dora Observatory, a popular lookout where visitors can peer across the heavily fortified border into North Korea.

The bus toppled onto the left side of the road just before reaching a parking lot partway up to the lookout, according to police.

Two people, one of them a foreign national, were seriously injured, while eight others suffered minor injuries. All are being treated at hospitals.

Police are questioning the driver and passengers to determine what caused the crash.