Young staffer discovered in clinic storage room south of Seoul had no visible injuries

A nurse who was found unresponsive Friday at a fertility clinic in Anyang, south of Seoul, has died, police said Saturday.

The woman, reportedly in her 20s, was found by a co-worker around 4 p.m. Friday in a storage room at the clinic in the city's Dongan District, local authorities said.

She was given CPR at the scene and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

She had no apparent injuries, police said. An investigation into the cause of death is underway.