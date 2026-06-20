Early Saturday morning, while most of the city was still asleep, a crowd was already on its feet and dancing — stone-cold sober, no booze in sight.

A social club centered on early-morning gatherings, the Seoul Morning Coffee Club has built a following by upending the city's after-hours drinking culture, swapping the first round of shots for the first sip of an Americano.

Founded by Park Jae-hyun, the club draws a mixed crowd — teenagers, foreign residents, even dancers in their 60s and 70s — to various events designed to let people connect without a drop to drink.

For its latest outing, the club partnered with the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art for a three-hour rave that ran from 7 to 10 a.m. in the museum's first-floor lobby.

After the music ended, attendees headed to the museum's Damien Hirst exhibition, which they could enter ahead of the museum's regular opening hours.