South Korea’s bid for Canada’s submarine project remains unclear, President Lee Jae Myung said Friday.

“I met the German chancellor first, and then met the Canadian prime minister, but (I) could not get a sense about the outcome (of the bid),” Lee said during a briefing on his trip to Europe.

Lee met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit held in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday, and then with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney later that day.

“We have high hopes based on our overall assessment, but it is not so easy as to be confident (about the result),” Lee said, adding that it was very difficult to get a clear idea about the outcome.

South Korea’s Hanhwa Ocean is currently competing against Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems to be selected as the preferred bidder for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project.

The project will require 12 diesel-powered submarines to replace four Victoria-class submarines that will be retired in the mid 2030s. Including maintenance and repairs, the project is estimated to be worth 60 trillion won ($39.3 billion)