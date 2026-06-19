Riize has added another million-selling album to its growing catalog, as the group’s second EP, “II,” surpassed 1 million copies sold within four days of its release.

According to SM Entertainment on Friday, Hanteo Chart revealed the day before that the six-member group’s latest release exceeded 1 million cumulative sales, marking the fourth million-selling album of Riize’s career.

The achievement follows Riize’s 2023 debut single, “Get A Guitar,” their first 2024 EP “Riizing” and the group’s first LP “Odyssey” from 2025, all of which surpassed the million-sales mark.

The group’s latest release has also performed strongly on digital platforms. “II” topped the daily Global K-pop chart on Hanteo, which combines data from Korea’s Melon, China’s Tencent Music and Japan’s Line Music.

The EP has additionally reached No. 1 on Tencent Music’s integrated K-pop chart, earned a Platinum certification on QQ Music for surpassing 1 million yuan ($148,000) in sales, topped digital album sales and rising charts on the platform, and reached No. 1 on Japanese streaming service AWA’s real-time rising chart.

The album also placed in the top 10 on iTunes' Top Albums charts in 14 regions worldwide, including Japan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Released on Monday, “II” contains six tracks, including the lead track “Do Your Dance.” The album marks Riize’s first release in seven months since their single album, “Fame.”

Riize kicked off promotions for “Do Your Dance” with a live performance on Mnet’s “M Countdown” on Thursday and is scheduled to continue promotions for the album through music show appearances and variety content.