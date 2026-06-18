The ruling and opposition parties agreed Thursday to hold a confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Han Seong-sook next week.

A special parliamentary committee on Han's hearing passed a plan to hold a two-day confirmation hearing from next Thursday.

In South Korea, the appointment of a prime minister is subject to parliamentary approval following a confirmation hearing.

If confirmed by the National Assembly, Han would become the first female prime minister under the Lee Jae Myung administration and the country's second female prime minister since Han Myeong-sook, who held the post from 2006-07.