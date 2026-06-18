A South Korean lawmaker called for improvements in military post exchanges located outside military bases, as the increase in the number of people authorized to shop there has triggered overcrowding in such installations.

According to People Power Party Rep. Yu Yong-weon's office, the number of those authorized to enter the military exchanges ― which sells everyday products like dairy goods and alcohol at a discount exclusively for military personnel ― amounted to 7.85 million this year, while the number of exchanges stood at 1,526, including 120 off-post locations.

Yu's office said that those authorized to enter these welfare facilities began to soar in the early 2010s, when over 3 million people listed as family of war veterans began to be included. Also included in late 2010s were over 300,000 from families subject to honorable treatment with all men across three generations completing military service.

Against the backdrop of an increase in eligible customers far outpacing the increase in the number of shops, Yu called on the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs to gradually increase such facilities. Currently, these military exchanges are under the supervision of the Ministry of National Defense.

Yu proposed installing more off-post exchanges near facilities such as hospitals for veterans' health services.