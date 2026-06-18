Louis Vuitton has released "Destiny is a Journey," the third and final episode of its "Spirit of Travel" film series directed by Na Hong-jin to mark the 130th anniversary of the house's Monogram.

The chapter stars actor and Louis Vuitton house ambassador Jung Ho-yeon, who plays a traveler making her way through a snow-covered forest toward an unfamiliar world. Set against still snowfields and dense woodland, the film follows her as she searches for a path across unknown terrain.

Louis Vuitton frames the episode as an expression of the curiosity and sense of adventure at the heart of travel. Na, the filmmaker behind "The Chaser" and "The Wailing," brings the taut pacing and atmospheric sound design associated with his work. The brand ties the character's energy to continue moving forward to its "art of travel" philosophy, which dates to the house's founding in 1854.

"Destiny is a Journey" completes a trilogy that opened with "Everyday is a Journey," featuring Jun Ji-hyun and Gong Yoo, and continued with "Change is a Journey," starring Shin Min-a.

According to the house, the three films treat the meaning of travel from different angles. The first centered on the texture of everyday journeys, the second on the internal shifts that accompany change, and the third on discovery in unfamiliar places.

Jung also makes her film debut in Na's "Hope," which screened in competition at the Cannes Film Festival in May.