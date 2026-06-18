Pulmuone said Thursday that cumulative tofu sales at its US subsidiary had reached 107.8 billion won ($70.6 million) through May, up 16.8 percent from a year earlier, as rising consumer interest in plant-based protein has boosted demand across its product lineup.

The company attributed the growth to products tailored to US consumer preferences and expanded production capacity, which helped support rising sales through major retail channels.

Pulmuone's tofu products are sold at about 15,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Target and Publix. Its portfolio includes traditional water-pack tofu, silken tofu, high-protein tofu and seasoned tofu products.

Water-pack tofu, the company's flagship product and its largest category, accounting for about 70 percent of US tofu sales, led the growth. Sales climbed 24 percent on-year to 79.9 billion won through May, driven by expanded distribution through major retail customers secured last year.

Silken tofu also posted strong growth, supported by private-label supply agreements with major retailers and solid demand from discount chains.

High-protein tofu generated 19.2 billion won in sales, up more than 13 percent from a year earlier, while processed tofu products rose more than 9 percent to 8.8 billion won.

To keep pace with demand, Pulmuone has expanded manufacturing capacity in the US. In March, the company completed an expansion of its tofu plant in Ayer, Massachusetts, doubling output capacity with a new production line capable of producing 9,000 tofu blocks per hour.

Pulmuone also plans to complete an expansion of silken tofu production facilities at its Fullerton, California, plant later this year, strengthening its ability to supply food service operators, restaurant chains and business-to-business customers.

"As more US consumers seek healthier protein options and reduce meat consumption, tofu is increasingly becoming a mainstream food choice," said Cho Kil-su, CEO of Pulmuone USA.

"We will continue to strengthen our leadership in the US tofu market through broader distribution and expanded production capacity."