BTS is adding one show each to planned stops in Jakarta and Bulacan, Philippines, as part of its ongoing “Arirang” world tour, its label Big Hit Music announced Wednesday.

This expands the list of shows to 88, further solidifying the tour as the largest ever for a K-pop group. The Indonesia concert is set for Dec. 26, 27 and 29, and the Bulacan show is slated for March 13, 14 and 16, 2027.

BTS starts the European leg of the tour with shows in Madrid on June 26 and 27. The group will next make stops in Brussels, London, Munich and Paris before heading to North America in August where it will hit seven stadiums. The group will then hit five cities in South America in October.

The group is expected to add more cities, including stops in the Middle East, to the itinerary.