South Korea has asked Azerbaijan to support greater participation by Korean companies in infrastructure and development projects in the Caucasus nation, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Vice Foreign Minister Chung Eui-hae made the request during the fifth Korea-Azerbaijan policy consultation meeting, held the previous day in Baku and attended by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, according to the ministry.

Wednesday's meeting marked the first of its kind in four years.

During the talks, Chung highlighted the significant potential for expanding bilateral trade and investment and called for the Azerbaijani government's active support to facilitate the participation of Korean companies in various projects under way in the country.

Mammadov expressed hope for increased investment by Korean firms in Azerbaijan, citing their advanced technological capabilities, according to the ministry.

The two sides also exchanged views on developments on the Korean Peninsula, in the Caucasus region and the Middle East, and agreed to maintain close communication on various regional issues.

Chung explained Seoul's policies and efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, while Mammadov expressed understanding and support.

Noting the strong interest in the Korean language in Azerbaijan, Chung requested Baku's continued support for the establishment of additional King Sejong Institutes, South Korean government-backed educational centers that promote the Korean language and cultural education overseas. Azerbaijan currently hosts one such institute.

Chung also paid a courtesy call on Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties.

Separately, Chung met with Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Rovnag Abdullayev and requested continued support for Korean companies, the ministry said. (Yonhap)