After being named the Player of the Match in a 2-1 victory over Czechia last week by recording a goal and an assist, South Korean midfielder Hwang In-beom is expected to draw plenty of attention from Mexico in their upcoming match.

And it suits Hwang just fine.

"I hope they pay a lot of attention to me," Hwang said Wednesday at the prematch press conference at Estadio Guadalajara in Zapopan, western Mexico, the site of the Group A match showdown between the two countries at 7 p.m. Thursday, or 10 a.m. Friday (South Korean time).

"We have many players that are better than I am, and they will end up getting opportunities if the focus is on me," Hwang added. "I have faith that our attackers will capitalize on their chances. The important thing for us is to execute our plans to the best of our abilities."

South Korea went down in the second half against Czechia before Hwang netted the equalizer and then set up the go-ahead goal. But Hwang said he isn't content with just winning the first match.

"I tried to forget about the first win as quickly as possible and instead focus on the next match," he said. "I believe we will be able to play well and bring a good result.

"Czechia and Mexico are completely different teams. Though our preparations for those teams were different, it doesn't change the fact that both are important matches," Hwang continued. "Mexico can press well, and the key for us is to relieve that pressure well. We also have to be prepared against their quick transition."

Against Mexico, Hwang may get a chance to reunite with his former Feyenoord teammate Santiago Gimenez.

Gimenez, who didn't play in the opener against South Africa, and Hwang were together with the Dutch club for a part of the 2024-2025 season before the Mexican forward joined AC Milan.

"Santiago is a good striker. It's a shame I didn't get to play with him more," Hwang said. "I hope we both play well tomorrow. I will be sharing some intel on him with my teammates." (Yonhap)