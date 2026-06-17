US President Donald Trump expressed his commitment to playing a role in advancing Korean Peninsula issues while speaking with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Group of Seven (G7) summit, a senior presidential official said Wednesday.

Trump made such a pledge while exchanging remarks with Lee, who sat next to him during an official G7 dinner the previous day, according to Oh Hyun-joo, third deputy national security adviser.

"President Trump expressed a strong will to play a necessary role in advancing Korean Peninsula issues" after Lee said he expected Trump's attention and engagement in building peace on the peninsula, Oh told a press briefing here.

Trump said he would seek ways to contribute to peace on the Korean Peninsula, pledging to cooperate closely with Lee on that matter, the official added.

During the conversation, the two leaders also discussed ways to enhance "mutually beneficial cooperation," including in the shipbuilding sector, while sharing the importance of trilateral cooperation with Japan based on a solid South Korea-USalliance.

Oh said Lee and Trump spoke on several occasions during the G7 summit, "reaffirming their special friendship and trust."

Lee, in particular, congratulated Trump on the recent ceasefire deal reached with Iran, and stressed the importance of free and secure navigation of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Oh. (Yonhap)