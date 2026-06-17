KHNP finalizes sites after evaluating environmental, technical and community factors at competing locations

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power announced Wednesday that the sites selected for two new large-scale nuclear reactors and one small modular reactor are Yeongdeok in North Gyeongsang Province and Gijang in Busan, respectively.

The decision was made following a comprehensive review by a site selection committee composed of external experts.

The committee evaluated candidate locations in Yeongdeok and Ulju, Ulsan, which had bid to host the large-scale reactors, as well as Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, and Gijang, which had sought to host the SMR facility. The assessment examined a range of factors, including site suitability, environmental impact, construction feasibility and local community support.

The site selection committee said via a press release on Wednesday, "A stable power supply is essential for securing national competitiveness and ensuring a sustainable future for coming generations."

"We worked to identify the most suitable sites, giving top priority to the role of nuclear power as a reliable baseload energy source that supports the industrial ecosystem, while also taking regional coexistence and shared growth into consideration," the committee added.