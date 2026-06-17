Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD is set to launch its first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in South Korea later this month, broadening its lineup beyond battery-powered vehicles as it enters the country's hybrid market.

BYD Korea on Wednesday unveiled its Dual Mode Intelligent technology, or DM-i, at a briefing in Seoul ahead of the debut of its first DM-i-equipped model for the Korean market at the 2026 Busan Mobility Show, scheduled for June 26 to July 5 in Busan. Industry sources expect the model to be the Sealion 6 DM-i, a compact sport utility vehicle.

The launch marks BYD's latest effort to expand its lineup after rapidly gaining traction in South Korea's electric vehicle market. Since entering the country in January 2025 with the all-electric Atto 3, the company's cumulative EV sales have surpassed 10,000 units, the fastest pace among imported car brands.

By adding PHEVs, the company aims to target the hybrid market currently dominated by Hyundai Motor, Kia and Japanese automakers.

Kelvin Lai, vice president of product strategy for BYD's Asia-Pacific passenger vehicle business, described the DM-i system as an "electric-first hybrid."

Unlike traditional hybrids that rely heavily on gasoline engines, BYD prioritizes electric driving, with the electric motor handling more than 80 percent of daily driving conditions, while the gasoline engine primarily serves as a power generator or supplementary power source.

"DM-i is a next-generation hybrid system built around an electric-first approach," Lai said. "It can operate like an electric vehicle in urban environments while utilizing the engine on longer journeys to maximize efficiency."

Lai said high fuel prices and maintenance costs associated with internal combustion vehicles continue to burden consumers.

"With our advanced PHEV technology, we aim to provide consumers with a new mobility option," he said.

BYD's DM-i technology is built around a 1.5-liter turbocharged Xiaoyun engine specifically designed for hybrid systems, an Electric Hybrid System and the company's Blade battery. The EHS acts as the vehicle's power management system, enabling seamless switching between electric and engine power.

BYD Korea said the DM-i system supports fast charging at up to 18 kilowatts, allowing the battery to charge from 30 percent to 80 percent in about 30 minutes. An overseas version equipped with an 18.3-kilowatt-hour battery pack can travel more than 70 kilometers on electric power alone, while its combined driving range reaches up to 1,080 kilometers using both battery and gasoline power.

BYD emphasized that its DM-i technology is closer to a battery-electric vehicle than many PHEV models currently available in South Korea.

"Many of the plug-in hybrids Korean consumers are familiar with, particularly those from German brands, are primarily powered by the engine, with the motor playing a supporting role," said Shim Jung-ho, head of product planning at BYD Korea. "With DM-i, the motor serves as the primary source of propulsion."

"Once DM-i models are launched, we expect PHEV sales to be more than three times higher than our current EV sales," he said.