A large-scale Oktoberfest celebration modeled on Munich’s world-famous beer festival will be held in Seoul this September, bringing Bavarian culture, food and music to the Korean capital.

Deutsche Oktoberfest Korea said Wednesday that the city of Munich recently granted the usage of the name “Oktoberfest Seoul,” marking a significant step in establishing the event as an officially recognized cultural festival inspired by Germany’s iconic tradition.

According to the organizers, Oktoberfest Seoul 2026 will run for 10 days from Sept. 11 to 20 at the Oil Tank Culture Park in western Seoul.

The German-inspired festival will feature authentic Oktoberfest beer, including Paulaner, alongside traditional Bavarian dishes such as Schweinshaxe and Weisswurst, with German folk music performances, live bands and interactive cultural programs aimed at recreating the atmosphere of Munich’s annual festival.

“I hope Oktoberfest Seoul 2026 will provide Seoul residents and visitors with a meaningful opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of German culture and further strengthen the friendship between Germany and Korea,” said Georg Schmidt, Germany’s ambassador to South Korea.

First held in 1810, Munich’s Oktoberfest is regarded as one of the world’s largest folk festivals, attracting millions of visitors annually.

Organizers said the Seoul edition seeks to not only recreate the German festival but also present a new model for global cultural events by combining German heritage with Seoul’s cultural assets.