Hyundai Steel said Wednesday it has signed a master research agreement with Louisiana State University to accelerate technology development and workforce training, as it builds a $5.8 billion steel mill in the US.

The agreement establishes a framework for joint research across areas including steelmaking, materials science, energy, robotics, automation and environmental engineering, allowing projects to move forward without negotiating separate terms each time.

Hyundai Steel is currently constructing an electric arc furnace-based integrated steel mill at RiverPlex MegaPark in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. Scheduled for completion in 2029, the facility will produce automotive steel sheets for Hyundai Motor Group's US plants while expanding sales to other automakers.

Under the agreement, Hyundai Steel and LSU have prearranged key terms covering intellectual property rights, project management, research publications and the protection of proprietary data, enabling faster collaboration and commercialization of new technologies.

The partnership will tap LSU's research capabilities, including the Louisiana Light Source synchrotron facility, the Advanced Microscopy and Analytical Core, and the university's Energy Institute. Research is expected to focus on advanced steelmaking processes, next-generation materials, low-carbon energy solutions and manufacturing innovation.

The collaboration also supports Hyundai Steel's workforce development efforts in Louisiana. The company plans to expand graduate research opportunities, internships and talent recruitment through LSU, complementing existing training programs with River Parishes Community College and Louisiana Economic Development's FastStart initiative.

"As materials researchers, we are excited to collaborate with Hyundai Steel to develop technologies that complement their Direct Reduced Iron facility," said Chris Marvel, assistant professor of mechanical and industrial engineering at LSU.

"The partnership will create long-term research opportunities for LSU students and faculty while strengthening advanced manufacturing in Louisiana."