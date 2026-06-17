Daewoo Engineering & Construction said Wednesday it will begin sales this month for Jangwi Prugio Mark One, a large redevelopment project in northern Seoul that will offer more than 1,000 homes to the public.

The project, located in Jangwi-dong, Seongbuk-gu, is part of the broader Jangwi New Town redevelopment district. The complex will consist of 23 residential buildings ranging from five basement levels to 35 stories above ground, with a total of 1,931 units.

Of those, 1,032 units will be available for general sales, making it one of the largest apartment offerings in Seoul's presale market this year. Units range from 39 square meters to 114 square meters.

Daewoo E&C said most of the units available will be located on the fifth floor or higher, unlike many redevelopment projects where units for general sales are concentrated on lower floors.

The development is situated near Dolgoji Station on Seoul Subway Line No. 6, providing access to major business districts. Residents can reach City Hall Station, an interchange for Line Nos. 1 and 2, and Sinsa Station, which connects to Line No. 3 and the Shinbundang Line, in about 30 minutes.

The area is also expected to benefit from planned transportation upgrades, including the Dongbuk Line light rail project and the GTX-C express rail line.

Jangwi New Town is one of Seoul's largest urban renewal projects. According to Seoul city data, the redevelopment zone spans about 1.24 million square meters across 15 districts and is expected to accommodate more than 32,000 households upon completion.

The project is also expected to benefit from the ongoing redevelopment of the nearby Kwangwoon University Station area, where a mixed-use complex featuring office, commercial and residential facilities is planned. The project includes a hotel, approximately 3,100 residential units, a library and cultural and sports facilities.

"Jangwi Prugio Mark One is located at the heart of Jangwi New Town and offers convenient access to transportation, education, shopping and green spaces," a Daewoo E&C official said. "Combined with major development projects in the surrounding area, including the Kwangwoon Station redevelopment, we expect strong interest from homebuyers."

A model house for the project will be open in eastern Seoul's Sinseol-dong.