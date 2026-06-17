South Korean YouTuber Kwak Tube suffered collateral damage in the fallout from a cryptocurrency crash after a Hong Kong-based project founder replaced his social media profile photo with an image of the creator.

The confusion followed a hack targeting Humanity Protocol, a cryptocurrency project whose token recently lost more than 80 percent of its value, leaving investors facing heavy losses.

As criticism mounted online, Humanity Protocol founder Terrence Kwok changed his profile picture to a photo of Kwak Tube, whose real name is Kwak Jun-bin. The switch led some users to mistakenly associate the Korean creator with the controversy. Although their surnames are spelled differently in English — Kwok and Kwak — they are pronounced the same in Korean.

Kwak addressed the situation Wednesday on Instagram, denying any involvement in the project.

“I’m a YouTuber from Korea. I’ve never even touched crypto. He stole my picture,” he wrote in English.

He followed it with a message in Korean: “Never thought I’d live to see the day someone uses me in a coin scam. I don’t make coins.”

He then added, “Of all people, it had to be a Kwak,” pointing their common surname in Korean.

Terrence Kwok, a Hong Kong entrepreneur, is known for founding Tink Labs, a startup that previously reached unicorn status.