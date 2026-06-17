Mirae Asset Financial Group said Wednesday that client assets under management had surpassed $1 trillion as of the end of May, reaching approximately $757.1 billion in domestic assets and $259 billion overseas.

By affiliate, Mirae Asset Securities accounted for about $531.3 billion in client assets, while Mirae Asset Global Investments managed roughly $451.6 billion. Mirae Asset Life Insurance and other affiliates held around $33.2 billion as of the end of April.

The milestone caps several years of rapid growth. Client assets rose from $442.6 billion at the end of 2022 to $516.6 billion in 2023, $601.7 billion in 2024 and $769.5 billion in 2025. The increase recorded in the first five months of this year has already exceeded the gain achieved during all of last year, underscoring the group's accelerating growth trajectory.

Mirae Asset's equity capital had reached $17.5 billion as of the end of March, up 2,630-fold from $6.6 million in initial capital when the company was founded in 1997.

The group attributed the growth to its early focus on investment products such as exchange-traded funds, retirement pension products and global asset allocation strategies, as well as its aggressive expansion into overseas markets.

Reflecting that strategy, Mirae Asset Global Investments has grown into the world's 11th-largest ETF manager, overseeing $284.2 billion in ETF assets globally. Its US subsidiary Global X and Korea's Tiger ETF platform have each surpassed $100 billion in assets under management.

Mirae Asset Securities recently became the first Korean brokerage to post quarterly net profit exceeding 1 trillion won ($660 million). Its pension assets have also climbed above $49.1 billion, maintaining its position as the industry's largest pension operator.

"Guided by our 'Client First' principle, we will continue to provide differentiated investment opportunities by leveraging the industry's largest global network," a company official said.