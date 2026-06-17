Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kim Kyung-ryul said Wednesday the Navy is pushing to expand the use of artificial intelligence technology across its operations to prepare for future warfare and increase operational efficiency.

Kim made the remarks during a seminar on the Navy's vision to accelerate its AI transformation by adopting innovative AI-related technologies from the private sector, according to the service.

"The Navy has drawn up a comprehensive AI transformation plan and is reinforcing related organizations to enable the swift and proactive adoption of AI technologies across all mission domains," Kim said in his opening speech, while vowing to develop an AI-driven manned and unmanned teaming combat systems.

The seminar, which included discussions on intelligent information, cyberspace and electromagnetic capabilities, brought together some 900 personnel from the defense ministry, academia and the private sector. (Yonhap)