South Korea will try to win consecutive group stage matches for the first time in their FIFA World Cup history when they face Mexico this week.

The kickoff between world No. 25 South Korea and 14th-ranked Mexico will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Estadio Guadalajara in Zapopan, western Mexico, or 10 a.m. Friday.

Both teams won their first matches in Group A last week, with Mexico, one of the three co-hosts of the tournament, shutting down South Africa 2-0 and South Korea coming from behind to beat Czechia 2-1.

The winner of the upcoming match will be in the driver's seat to win Group A, with winnable matches against two clear underdogs -- South Africa for South Korea and Czechia for Mexico -- on the horizon next week.

History doesn't appear to be on South Korea's side, though.

South Korea have never won their second match of a World Cup in their 11 previous tries, with four draws and seven losses. The drought includes a 2-1 loss to Mexico at the 2018 competition in Russia.

The Taegeuk Warriors have won back-to-back matches at any point at a World Cup just once. In 2002, they beat Portugal 1-0 in their final group match and then knocked off Italy 2-1 in the round of 16. South Korea went on to take down Spain on penalties in the quarterfinals, but a shootout win goes into the books as a draw.

South Korea have not defeated Mexico in 20 years and have four wins, three draws and eight losses against El Tri.

In their latest meeting last September in Nashville, Tennessee, the two countries played to a 2-2 draw, with South Korea conceding a late equalizer. Son Heung-min and Oh Hyeon-gyu, both of them on the World Cup squad, were the South Korean goal scorers in that match.

Against Czechia, Son got the start but missed a few scoring chances before being replaced in the second half by Oh, who netted the go-ahead goal in the 80th minute.

Both may start against Mexico, with Son slotting into his more familiar spot on the left and Oh getting the nod as striker.

Son has tied three former players, including his current national team boss Hong Myung-bo, for the most World Cup appearances by a South Korean player with four tournaments. The captain will chase another piece of history against Mexico.

With three career World Cup goals, Son remains tied with former players Ahn Jung-hwan and Park Ji-sung for the most by a South Korean player.

Mexico will bring a blend of veteran experience and some exciting young talent, best epitomized by the 35-year-old forward Raul Jimenez and the 17-year-old midfielder Gilberto Mora.

Jimenez netted Mexico's second goal against South Africa, his 45th international marker but his very first in a World Cup match. Considered the heart and soul of his national team, Jimenez overcame a life-threatening head injury in late 2020 to make it to his fourth career World Cup.

Mora came on as a substitute against South Africa to become the youngest Mexican to play in a World Cup match. He is also the youngest player in this year's tournament.

Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre will have to shuffle his defense, with Cesar Montes, his vice captain and a towering presence on the backline, not available against South Korea after receiving a red card in the first match.

Edson Alvarez, team captain who got limited action off the bench as a defensive midfielder against South Africa, may get the start in Montes' spot this week. (Yonhap)