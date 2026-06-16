Speculation rises as to whether Lee will meet Trump on sidelines of summit

President Lee Jae Myung began the final leg of his trip to Europe on Tuesday, arriving in Evian-les-Bains, France for the Group of Seven Summit held just as the anticipation grows for an end to the war in the Middle East.

Lee's trip there from Tuesday to Wednesday comes as South Korea seeks to expand its role on the international stage and amid rising speculation about US President Donald Trump's intentions regarding North Korea.

Lee will kick off his official activities at the G7 meeting upon his arrival Tuesday in the town on the shores of Lake Geneva in eastern France.

South Korea is one of the partner countries invited to this year's G7 summit, along with Brazil, Egypt, India and Kenya.

This is Lee's second appearance at the G7 in as many years and his first trip to France during his tenure.

Before his arrival, the president made stops in Belgium, Italy and the Vatican as part of a 10-day trip to Europe.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said in a briefing in Italy Monday that Lee's attendance at the G7 for a second straight year "will serve as an important opportunity to solidify South Korea's standing in terms of its contribution to the resolution of global issues."

The event will also allow South Korea to broaden its diplomatic horizons by seeking broader solidarity and cooperation with the international community, Wi said.

"South Korea is now called upon to play a greater role on a broader global stage," he said. "South Korea's diplomatic outreach will extend beyond the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia to Europe and the world."

Lee attended the previous G7 summit, held in June 2025 in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, just a few weeks after his inauguration.

Lee's attendance there served as a declaration to the world that the turbulent times in the wake of the martial law crisis in late 2024 had given way to the normalization of South Korean diplomacy.

Against this backdrop, all eyes are on whether Lee will hold talks with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit, aside from the sessions open to G7 partner countries on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Should Lee sit down for talks with Trump, it will be their first meeting since their talks last year on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju.

The presidential office is keeping the possibility of a bilateral summit open, but no concrete progress has yet been made, according to a senior Cheong Wa Dae official.

Prior to his departure for France, Lee welcomed the prospective peace deal between the US and Iran.

"This is an important step forward that the international community has been expecting for a long time," Lee wrote on X. "I highly appreciate Trump's leadership and the diplomatic efforts of the concerned parties for reaching the conclusion of the negotiations."

He also expressed his anticipation for eased inflationary pressure on South Korea's energy import-dependent economy, as well as the free passage of South Korean vessels in the Strait of Hormuz following the end of the war.

In addition to the agreement between Iran and the US, there has been rising speculation about the US and North Korea, fueled by Trump's recent posting of a photograph of himself and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

On Sunday, Trump posted a photograph of himself with Kim during their summit in Singapore in 2018 on his social media account. While the post did not provide any further information, the photograph has been interpreted by some as a sign of his willingness to engage Pyongyang.