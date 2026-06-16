Seoul stocks shot up by more than 2 percent Tuesday, extending their winning streak to a fourth day on optimism over a US-Iran deal to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The local currency weakened against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 180.62 points, or 2.11 percent, to close at 8,726.6.

Overnight, US stocks rallied after US President Donald Trump said a preliminary agreement to end the conflict with Iran had already been signed and the Strait of Hormuz would be "completely opened" Friday.

The S&P 500 rose 1.7 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained 3.1 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a record high.

Oil prices retreated. Brent crude fell 4.76 percent to US$83.17 per barrel, while US WTI dropped 4.87 percent to $80.75 per barrel, easing concerns over inflation.

Trade volume was moderate at 582.36 million shares worth 39.42 trillion won ($26.08 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 518 to 359.

Foreigners and institutions bought a net 1.54 trillion won and 703.53 billion won, respectively, while individual investors sold a net 2.18 trillion won.

"Foreign investors drove gains in the local stock market as easing geopolitical tensions following the US-Iran deal and falling oil prices strengthened risk appetite," Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said. "The strong performance of US tech stocks also supported sentiment in South Korea's semiconductor sector."

Tech shares posted gains across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics increased 1.78 percent to 343,000 won, while industry rival SK hynix gained 4.11 percent to 1,382,000 won. Artificial intelligence investment firm SK Square surged 6.23 percent to 1,501,000 won.

Defense stocks also traded higher. Industry leader Hanwha Aerospace advanced 9.13 percent to 1,183,000 won, while its smaller rival LIG D&A jumped 18.85 percent to 1,002,000 won after announcing a partnership with German defense firm Rheinmetall to cooperate in air defense systems.

Daewoo Engineering & Construction soared 19.87 percent to 27,450 won on expectations of new business opportunities in the Middle East amid eased geopolitical tensions.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,511.6 won against the US dollar, down 0.5 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)