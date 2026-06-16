Joshua of Seventeen is set to make a speech at a youth event hosted by UNESCO on June 25, according to agency Pledis Entertainment on Tuesday.

He will address the audience on behalf of the group at the event held at the organization’s headquarters in Paris to promote global youth support program “Going Together -- For Youth Creativity & Well-being,” a joint initiative from Seventeen and UNESCO.

The 13-member act was appointed to be youth goodwill ambassadors for the organization in 2024 and donated $1 million to fund the global youth grant scheme. Last month, the group contributed an undisclosed sum to help finance underprivileged middle school students in Laos, marking the 11 years since the debut of Seventeen.

Separately, the group will host “Seventeen in Carat Land” fan meetups in Incheon on Saturday and Sunday.