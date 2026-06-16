Kim Garam, formerly of Le Sserafim, has found a new agency and hopes to debut as an actor, Management Koo said Tuesday.

The agency said that it has been keeping an eye on her YouTube activities and was impressed with her potential and her devotion to improve herself to realize her dreams.

Kim debuted as a member of the girl group in 2022 when she was accused of bullying classmates while in middle school. Mired in the controversy, Kim suspended her activities before ultimately leaving the group and terminating her contract with then-agency Source Music.

After completing high school, she went to college, and in March of this year, she launched her own YouTube channel, where she shares her daily life and acting practices. The channel has amassed over 260,000 subscribers.