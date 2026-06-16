Paris Baguette said Tuesday it is launching an "Annyeong" campaign across Southeast Asia, rolling out Korean-inspired bakery products and promotional events as it seeks to strengthen its K-bakery identity in overseas markets.

The campaign will run at all 88 Paris Baguette stores across six Southeast Asian markets — Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Named for the Korean greeting meaning "hello," the campaign is designed to introduce local consumers to Korean culture through bakery, dessert and cafe offerings.

Featured products include Korean strawberry bingsu cake, made with vanilla sponge cake, strawberry condensed milk filling and whipped cream, as well as the Korean Gochujang chicken gimbap wrap, Korean chewy mochi and sparkling Korean yuzu mint tea.

The company is also running a promotional event through July 15, offering customers a chance to win round-trip airline tickets to South Korea.

The campaign comes as Paris Baguette accelerates its expansion in Southeast Asia. The company recently secured halal certification for all stores in Singapore and Indonesia and has strengthened its regional supply chain through a halal-certified production facility in Johor, Malaysia, which supports production and distribution across the region.

Paris Baguette said it plans to develop the "Annyeong" campaign into a recurring brand platform that showcases Korean-inspired products and experiences while promoting the value of K-bakery to global consumers.

"We planned the 'Annyeong' campaign to introduce a uniquely Korean cultural experience that customers can only find at Paris Baguette," said Hana Lee, CEO of Paris Baguette for the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

"Through products and brand experiences that reflect our Korean heritage, we hope to offer customers an experience that feels like traveling to Korea."