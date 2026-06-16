Yeonjun of Tomorrow X Together will release his second solo EP on July 10, label Big Hit Music announced Tuesday.

A short video clip titled after his full name was uploaded as well, following him through a day while the snippet of music from his previous music video played in the background.

EP “No Labels: Part 02” comes approximately eight months since his first mini album, “No Labels: Part 01,” which landed on Billboard 200 at No. 10. The extended play also topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 15 regions as well as Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking, and sold over 600,000 copies in the first week.

Meanwhile, he left for Fukuoka, Japan, on Monday, for the group’s fan concert in the city. The two-night gig is part of its four-city Japan tour that marks the quintet’s seventh year, as did its Seoul concert held for three days until March 1.