South Korea’s sports governing body said it is considering legal action over protesters blocking access to offices inside Seoul’s Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium, disrupting preparations for international competitions, delaying payroll and paralyzing administrative operations.

The protest at the sports complex began June 5 after ballot boxes were transferred from polling stations to the venue for counting following disruptions caused by ballot shortages at some polling stations during the June 3 local elections. Protesters have since blocked access to the facility, which houses several sports federation offices, arguing that the shortages infringed on voting rights and demanding a revote.

As the protest entered its 11th day Monday, the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee said it had previously refrained from taking legal action because the protest had no clearly identifiable organizer, making responsibility difficult to assign. But with access restrictions continuing, officials said legal measures were now under review.

Yoo Seung-min, president of the KSOC, said during a press conference Monday that sports federations based at the venue had been unable to enter their offices since June 5 after protesters blocked access. Attempts to gain entry on June 9 and June 11 with police assistance failed over concerns of confrontation with protesters.

The disruptions are beginning to affect competition schedules and finances. The Korea Fencing Federation, which is scheduled to depart June 16 for the Asian Fencing Championships in New Delhi, has been unable to retrieve team equipment. Federations overseeing swimming, billiards and handball also reported delays in tournament preparation and routine administration.

More than 100 people, including national team coaches and referees, did not receive scheduled wages, while accounting disruptions delayed utility and tax payments. The KSOC said roughly 6 billion won ($4.4 million) in spending, including payroll, remains unexecuted.