US President Donald Trump said on Monday ‌a preliminary agreement to end the war in the Gulf has already been signed by the United States and Iran, though details have yet to be made public.

"The deal's all signed," Trump said after he arrived in France for a summit of the G7 group of big economies, adding that ‌Vice President JD Vance would attend a formal signing ceremony in Geneva on Friday.

The agreement would reopen the blockaded Strait of Hormuz and extend a ceasefire for 60 days, allowing negotiators to tackle difficult issues like the future of Iran's nuclear program. Oil prices fell to their lowest level since March 10, shortly after the conflict cut ⁠off one-fifth of the world's oil supply.

The deal is the most significant step yet to resolve the conflict, which has killed at least 7,000 people, mostly in Iran and Lebanon, and upended global energy markets.

But much about the agreement remains unknown.

US and Iranian officials say it could eventually deliver substantial ⁠economic benefits to Iran by lifting sanctions, unfreezing foreign assets, and setting up a $300 billion reconstruction fund, paid for by neighboring Gulf allies.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Iran would have to satisfy US demands never to build a nuclear weapon and ​cut off support for proxy militias like Hezbollah in order to get those benefits.

Details will be released sometime over the ‌next two days, US officials said.

Trump appears to have achieved little of what he set out to do when he launched strikes on Iran with ‌Israel on Feb. 28.

Iran's theocratic ‌government remains in place, while his demands that Tehran dismantle its ballistic missile program and end support for ‌regional militias like Hezbollah remain unmet.

It also does not resolve the fate ​of Iran's uranium stockpile. Iranian officials, who have always denied intending to build a nuclear weapon, say they have given up little.

While the deal lifts Iran's chokehold ⁠on the Strait of Hormuz, that only restores the prewar status quo and shippers say navigation will only restart once safety is assured.

Iran has suggested it will retain control with Oman over the strait. The United States says the strait will be open toll-free for 60 days and said it would expect that provision to ⁠be part of a ​final agreement as well.

The ⁠parallel war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, which has uprooted 1.2 million people, also remains a sticking point.

Iran has said the deal requires a ​full cessation of hostilities there, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would keep its forces in southern Lebanon and would retain the right to respond to Hezbollah attacks.

"Iran wanted us to withdraw from it, but I stood firm," he said at a news conference, ⁠where he acknowledged that he and Trump have had their differences over the ⁠conflict.

A US official said ⁠Israeli withdrawal ‌from Lebanon was not a condition of the deal.

Security sources said fighting had tamped down after the agreement was announced but had not ceased entirely.

Lebanese state media reported that an Israeli drone struck a car in the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Tebnit, killing the driver. Netanyahu said Israeli forces had killed ​four "militants." Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Israeli attacks must stop immediately.

Privately, Israeli officials' views of the deal have been negative. One senior official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the agreement was "terrible for Israel," and that this assessment was shared throughout the government from Netanyahu on down.(Reuters)