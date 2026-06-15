S. Korea welcomes U.S.-Iran peace deal, voices hope for safe Hormuz vessel passage

South Korea on Monday welcomed a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran aimed at ending their monthslong war, while voicing hope for the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Our government welcomes the agreement reached between the U.S. and Iran, and the significant progress made toward restoring stability and peace in the region," foreign ministry spokesperson Park Il said in a statement.

"We highly appreciate President Donald Trump's leadership that helped bring about the agreement, as well as the diplomatic efforts of the parties involved and relevant countries," he added.

The spokesperson voiced hope that all vessels affected in the strait, including 24 South Korean-linked vessels, will soon be able to resume safe operations.

Seoul will continue to join international efforts to ensure freedom of navigation in the vital waterway, he added.

Currently, 137 South Korean sailors are still in the region after Iran blocked passage through the strategic waterway following U.S.-Israeli attacks in late February.

Trump earlier said Washington and Tehran reached a peace deal, noting that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen once they sign the deal later this week. (Yonhap)