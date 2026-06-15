BoyNextDoor’s first studio album, “Home,” sold over 1 million copies in the first week, its agency KOZ Entertainment announced on Monday.

The LP is the group's fourth back-to-back million-selling set, after its third, fourth and fifth EPs “19.99,” “No Genre” and “The Action.”

All six members participated in writing the songs, a first for the group, adding layers of personal experiences and feelings to four of the songs on the album.

The LP debuted atop Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking upon its release in Japan and spent three more days at No. 1.

The main track “Viral” rose to No. 41 on Melon’s Daily Chart after topping the iTunes Top Songs Chart in four regions. The music video for the single surpassed 10 million views on YouTube in less than three days.