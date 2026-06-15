Xiangrui Zeng, a leading Chinese expert in AI-powered autonomous manufacturing and robotics, will speak at the Future AI Mobility Summit 2026 in Seoul later this month, the organizing committee said Monday.

Zeng, a professor in the School of Mechanical Science and Engineering at Huazhong University of Science and Technology, is widely recognized for his work in smart manufacturing, autonomous systems and robotics. He is expected to share his vision for embodied AI and fully autonomous factories at the forum.

FAMS 2026, jointly organized by The Korea Herald, the Korea Future Eco-friendly Mobility Service Association and the Korea University Intellectual Property Association, is preparing the event under the theme "Beyond the Evolution of Motion, Toward Sustainable Emotion for Humanity."

Zeng has led projects aimed at advancing unmanned production lines for global smartphone and electric vehicle manufacturers. His work includes AI-powered machine vision systems capable of detecting and correcting robotic assembly errors in real time within so-called "dark factories" — fully automated facilities that operate around the clock without human intervention.

In logistics automation, he has developed cooperative autonomous driving algorithms based on game theory, enabling fleets of automated guided vehicles and autonomous mobile robots to optimize routes, reduce congestion and improve efficiency in large-scale warehouses.

As one of the leading researchers exploring the convergence of generative AI and humanoid robotics, Zeng is expected to offer insights into how embodied AI could reshape future manufacturing systems and industrial automation.

FAMS 2026's main forum will be held on June 30 at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in central Seoul and will feature a range of side events and business networking programs focused on the future of mobility, manufacturing and sustainable technologies.