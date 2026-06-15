Riize members shared their thoughts on the group's second EP “II,” released Monday, via a statement released through their label SM Entertainment.

The six-track EP led by “Do Your Dance” arrives seven months after the group's last release in November 2025.

“We think this new set is a great album since all the songs are good,” Wonbin said. “And we just want to showcase them all right away.”

Sohee said the group thoroughly enjoyed putting the album together from the moment they heard the songs.

“I will cherish this album for a long time as fun and joy,” Sohee said, adding that the feelings would be conveyed to listeners.

All the songs are different in style, and the main track is trendy and fun, both in choreography and lyrics, Shotaro said, pointing to his and Wonbin’s parts in particular.

The bandmates thanked fans for supporting them since their debut and promised to repay them with good music and performances.