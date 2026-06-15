CJ CheilJedang said Monday it will break ground in August on a commercial-scale land-based seaweed farming facility in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province.

Scheduled for completion in the first half of next year, the facility will consist of multiple cultivation tanks and production systems, with output to be used in Bibigo seaweed products. CJ CheilJedang said the project will support the commercialization of its land-based seaweed cultivation technology while fostering cooperation with local governments and fishing communities.

The company plans to scale up production based on technologies covering the entire seaweed life cycle, proprietary culture media and integrated quality-control systems. The technology enables year-round production of seaweed with consistent quality, overcoming the seasonal limitations of conventional ocean farming.

CJ CheilJedang has been developing land-based seaweed cultivation technology since 2018, becoming the first food company in Korea to enter the field. The company has since advanced to the commercialization stage through a series of research and development milestones, including successful cultivation in 3-ton tanks and the development of proprietary seaweed varieties.

Earlier this year, CJ CheilJedang completed patent registration for a seaweed variety optimized for land-based cultivation. The company said the variety offers higher productivity, efficiency and temperature adaptability than conventional ocean-farmed strains while enabling full control of the cultivation and quality management process on land.

“The facility will serve as a key testing ground for applying more than a decade of accumulated land-based cultivation technology to industrial-scale production,” said Adam Ricciardone, chief technology officer of CJ CheilJedang's research and development.

“We will accelerate commercialization efforts so consumers around the world can enjoy fresh and flavorful Bibigo seaweed products throughout the year,” he said.