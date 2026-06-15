Hoshi of Seventeen released the single “Snapback” on Monday to celebrate his birthday, his agency Pledis Entertainment said.

He participated in writing the lyrics and melody for the song, mixing old-school guitar sounds and rhythms to express the feeling of an irresistible attraction.

The singer is in the midst of serving his mandatory military service as a full-time active member of the Army. He will be discharged in March next year.

Meanwhile, Seventeen will host its 10th fan meetup in Incheon over two days on June 20-21.

Last month, the group traveled to Japan to meet and greet fans for two days each at Tokyo Dome and Kyocera Dome in Osaka. The four-day run drew 180,000 fans.