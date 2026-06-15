Treasure garnered 100 million views on YouTube with the music video for “If I” as of Saturday, its label YG Entertainment said the following day.

The views reached the milestone in less than 12 days, the fastest time for the group.

“If I” is the main track from the group's fourth EP “New Wav,” which came out on June 1.

The four-track mini album sold more than 1 million copies in the first week, and topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 13 regions, as well as Oricon’s Weekly Album Ranking in Japan.

The hip-hop number, the group's first English-language single, also came in first on a local TV music chart show.

Starting June 19, the 10-member group will have three concerts in Seoul, before heading over to Japan for an eight-city tour.