Lee Jung-hoo has returned to the hit column for the San Francisco Giants after going blank for two straight games, while also flashing the leather in right field for a defensive gem.

Lee batted 2-for-4 and scored a run to help the Giants defeat the Chicago Cubs 5-1 at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Sunday.

Lee had gone 0-for-7 in the past two games following the end of his career-best 18-game hitting streak.

This was his 24th multihit game of the year.

Batting seventh in the lineup, Lee led off the bottom of the third with a single and then got an infield single to third in the fifth.

Lee's biggest moment of the game came on the field in the top of the eighth inning, with the Giants up 4-1.

With two outs and a runner at second for the Cubs, Michael Busch smoked the first pitch he saw from Logan Webb toward the right field corner. Lee chased it down with a running catch and held on to the ball as he crashed into the wall and then tumbled to the ground. The South Korean outfielder returned to the dugout to the chants of "Jung Hoo Lee!" from the stands.

The Giants pulled ahead with a run in the eighth for the four-run victory. (Yonhap)