The security ministers from North Korea and Vietnam held talks in Pyongyang over the weekend to discuss ways to expand cooperation on public security and law enforcement, Pyongyang's state media reported Monday.

The North's Public Security Minister Pang Tu-sop met with his Vietnamese counterpart, Luong Tam Quang, on Sunday, and they exchanged "the successes and experience gained by the public security organizations … in the field of law enforcement," according to the Korean Central News Agency.

They also "discussed the issues of expanding and developing bilateral exchange and cooperation," the report said.

The Vietnamese delegation arrived in Pyongyang on Saturday, the latest in a string of Hanoi officials to make the trip to North Korea.

Last month, Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung visited Pyongyang, meeting Jo Yong-won, chairman of the Supreme People's Assembly's standing committee, and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.

That visit followed a summit in October between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Vietnamese President To Lam -- the first visit by a top Vietnamese leader to the North in 18 years. The two countries have been moving steadily closer since the summit. (Yonhap)