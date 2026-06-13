Before the World Cup kicked off, South Korean fans knew one thing: if the Taeguk Warriors were going to have a good run, they would need their two biggest stars to click.

After just one match, they have given fans reason for optimism.

South Korea's 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic in Group A on Friday has fueled growing anticipation around the partnership between captain Son Heung-min and playmaker Lee Kang-in, with Czech media singling them out as the decisive difference between the two sides.

Several outlets described the duo as the focal point of the Korean attack and suggested that the Czech defense struggled to contain their combination play, creativity and movement.

For Korean fans, however, the excitement surrounding the pair extends beyond a single World Cup match. It is also a story of generations.

Son, 33, is the legend of Korean football. After developing through the youth system at Germany's Hamburger SV, he played for Bayer Leverkusen before becoming one of the Premier League's biggest stars with Tottenham Hotspur, where he spent a decade and won the league's Golden Boot in 2022. He now plays for Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer, bringing leadership and experience to his fourth World Cup campaign.

Lee, meanwhile, represents the future. The 25-year-old first gained international attention as a prodigy in Valencia's academy before playing for Mallorca in Spain's La Liga. His performances earned him a move to Paris Saint-Germain, where he has become one of Asia's most recognizable young midfielders, known for his vision, close control and ability to unlock defenses.

For years, Korean supporters have dreamed of seeing Son's finishing paired with Lee's creativity — the veteran captain making runs into space as the younger playmaker delivers the decisive pass.

But that dream soured during the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar. Reports emerged after South Korea's semifinal defeat that Son had been involved in a confrontation with several younger players, including Lee, during dinner on the eve of the match. Son reportedly sustained a finger injury while trying to intervene. The incident sparked intense media scrutiny and online speculation about a rift within the national team.

Lee later issued a public apology, acknowledging that he had disappointed fans and his senior teammate.

Son, for his part, urged supporters to forgive Lee, describing him as a player who would have to lead Korean football in the future. The two were later photographed together in training camps, and the national team has repeatedly emphasized that the matter is behind them.

Rather than defining their relationship, the episode has increasingly become a footnote to a more compelling story of Korea's greatest current star and its brightest next-generation talent.

Whether the duo can carry South Korea deep into the tournament remains to be seen. But after just one match in Zapopan, anticipation is building not only among Korean fans but also among future opponents, who now know that stopping one of them may not be enough.

The Son-Lee connection is emerging as one of the most intriguing partnerships of the World Cup. The spotlight will only grow brighter when South Korea returns to action against co-host Mexico in its second Group A match on June 18, with fans eager to see whether the duo can once again deliver on soccer's biggest stage.