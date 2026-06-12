Veteran midfielder Hwang In-beom, striker Oh Hyeon-gyu and goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu combined give team Korea a dream start in World Cup opener

When South Korea’s equalizer came in the 22nd minute of the second half against the Czech Republic, it did not come from captain Son Heung-min or playmaker Lee Kang-in.

It was Hwang In-beom who scored the country’s first goal of the tournament in its group-stage opener.

The Feyenoord midfielder may not attract the same level of international attention as stars like Son and Lee, but he has established himself as a central figure in South Korea’s midfield. His equalizer on Thursday was a timely reminder of why he remains such an important part of the team.

Before the World Cup, questions rose over whether Hwang would make it. The midfielder spent much of the 2025-26 season battling injuries before suffering a right foot injury in March that was expected to keep him out until the summer.

But the 29-year-old passed his final medical assessment and secured a spot on the roster. Concerns over his match fitness quickly faded during the national team’s training camp in the United States and proved his importance with a goal and an assist in a comeback win over the Czech Republic.

A gifted technician with both feet, Hwang combines creativity, composure and an eye for the spectacular.

Dubbed the next Ki Sung-yueng, who has long been the national team's midfield general, dictating the tempo and linking defense with attack, Hwang, positioned deep in midfield, serves as the orchestrator, linking defense and attack.

His rise accelerated after helping South Korea win gold at the 2018 Asian Games, before establishing himself under former national team coach Paulo Bento, who gradually entrusted him with a larger role in midfield as Ki’s international career wound down.

At club level, Hwang has played across Asia, North America and Europe since making his professional debut with South Korea’s Daejeon Citizen in 2015, with spells at Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada, Olympiacos in Greece, Red Star Belgrade in Serbia and now Feyenoord in the Netherlands.

From bench to spotlight: Oh Hyeon-gyu

Every World Cup sees a new hero.

For Korea, that may be Oh Hyeon-gyu, who delivered the second goal in the 35th minute of the second half.

Four years ago in Qatar, Oh traveled to the World Cup as a training partner and was not included in the official tournament roster.

This time, he made it to the squad but entered the tournament with relatively little spotlight. The striker was regarded as an important member of the squad, but not necessarily as one of its central figures.

That is what made Thursday’s moment so special.

“To be frank, I wasn’t feeling well before the match. My fever went up to 38 degrees Celsius, making me wonder if I could even play,” Oh said to the press after Thursday’s match.

“Just being here at the World Cup is something I am grateful for. My coach gave me an opportunity, and I'm thankful I was able to score and help the team win. As a striker, that's all you can ask for,” Oh said.

Despite his talent, the 25-year-old has spent much of his international career fighting for minutes in a squad filled with attacking talent, and Oh has often been asked to make his case from the bench.

But he continued to wait for his opportunity.

After joining Celtic in January 2023, Oh made 47 appearances and scored 12 goals for the Scottish club, taking an important step in his development in European football and at one of the continent’s most storied clubs.

In June 2024, Oh moved to KRC Genk. In his first season in Belgium, Oh recorded 12 goals and three assists across all competitions.

In February this year, Oh transferred to Besiktas, one of Turkey's biggest clubs and a member of the country's "Big Three" alongside Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Veteran goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu

While Hwang and Oh may have grabbed most of the attention, veteran goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu was equally important to the opening win.

After the Czech team took an early lead, the 36-year-old came to South Korea's rescue with a series of crucial saves.

Even Czech coach Miroslav Koubek praised Kim after the match.

“I don’t know how the goalkeeper managed to save that shot. That moment affected the outcome of the game,” he said in an interview with the press.

Kim entered the tournament hoping to give his daughter, born a week before the World Cup, memories she could one day cherish. His performance against the Czech Republic offered an early glimpse of that ambition.

Now at his fourth World Cup, Kim is one of the most experienced members of the national team, alongside captain Son.

But his road to the biggest football event was anything but smooth.

Two ACL injuries and months of rehabilitation left his future uncertain, but the veteran goalkeeper fought his way back into the national team picture.

Despite his decisive role in the victory, Kim shed light on the team's resilience.

"We were controlling the game, but if we had lost after conceding first, the responsibility could have fallen on the defenders and the goalkeeper. I am pleased that we were able to turn the game around and that my saves helped the team, even in a small way," Kim told reporters after the match.