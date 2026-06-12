One hiker dies, another stranded on remote trails of popular national park

One hiker died and two others were rescued in separate incidents on Seoraksan in Gangwon Province, authorities said Friday, as emergency crews responded to a series of mountain accidents within about 24 hours.

According to fire authorities, an Australian hiker in his 40s became lost while hiking in the Seorak-dong area of Seoraksan in Sokcho, Gangwon Province, Thursday.

Mountain rescue personnel conducting a nighttime search located him and accompanied him down the mountain.

The hiker showed signs of dehydration but later recovered, authorities said.

In a separate incident, a hiker in his 60s collapsed near Bongjeongam Hermitage in Seoraksan’s Yongdae-ri area of Inje County at around 6:54 p.m. Wednesday.

Emergency responders administered CPR after arriving at the scene, but he was pronounced dead.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances of the death by interviewing the person who reported the incident and other witnesses.

Earlier Wednesday, a hiker in his 30s became stranded while descending near Madeungryeong Ridge, one of the mountain’s major hiking routes.

Rescue teams reached the hiker about 9 1/2 hours after receiving the emergency call and safely escorted him down the mountain. He was later escorted back to his accommodation, authorities said.

Seoraksan, one of South Korea’s most popular mountain destinations, attracts millions of visitors each year, but can pose risks to hikers, particularly in remote areas and during evening hours when visibility is limited.

Authorities urged visitors to check weather and trail conditions in advance, carry enough water and avoid hiking after dark.